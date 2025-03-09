Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell announces reelection bid

Christine Frizzell officially announced on Saturday that she is seeking reelection as mayor of Lynnwood.

“March 8th is International Women’s Day, and I am proud to announce my candidacy for reelection on this day of celebrating the individual purpose and strength of women all over the world,” the first-term mayor said in a news release.

So far, Frizzell has one opponent — Councilmember George Hurst, who announced his candidacy in late February.

“As noted in my State of the City address last week, my purpose is to continue partnering with other cities and stakeholders, creating community and safety with and for each person who lives, works, plays, learns and shops in Lynnwood,” she said. “It is with this purpose and a passion for the city I grew up in that I am seeking reelection.”

Frizzell said that during her leadership, the city has seen dynamic growth, including increased retail and recreational options along with the light rail terminal and road improvements. She stressed that she is committed to keeping the public safe during this time of growth and pointed to Lynnwood’s new justice center that opened recently.

“Our police department is staffed with amazing women and men that care about our community. We will soon have a fully staffed jail and police department. This means more officers on the streets, investigating crimes, protecting and caring for the public,” Frizzell said.

She added that road improvements and keeping up with Lynnwood’s infrastructure maintenance are also key priorities, along with ensuring residents’ tax dollars are spent as wisely and efficiently as possible.

“I am proud Lynnwood has funds specifically set aside for fixing potholes and tending to our streets and sidewalks, keeping access open to a variety of transportation options,” Frizzell said.

“Lynnwood is fortunate to have department directors paying close attention to our budgets and making wise decisions about funding. We are audited annually and have received award after award for our finances. Lynnwood currently has the second-highest bond rating available for cities,” she said.

You can learn more at FrizzellForMayor.com.