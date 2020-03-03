Lynnwood mayor outlines city’s coronavirus response

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith issued a statement Monday to the community regarding COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and how the City of Lynnwood is working with public health officials to ensure public safety.

Noting that the situation surrounding the illness “is rapidly evolving,” the mayor said that the city’s leadership and emergency operations team are closely coordinating with the Snohomish Health District and the Department of Emergency Management. “We are following the guidance of the Snohomish Health District and the Centers for Disease Control,” Smith said. “We understand the important role that the City of Lynnwood plays in helping to keep our community members safe.”

Smith’s message also included the following:

Personal hygiene and preparedness

For 80% of cases, COVID-19 is a mild illness that does not require hospital care. You can limit the spread of COVID-19 by:

Washing hands with soap and water frequently

Avoiding touching your face (mouth, nose, eyes)

Staying home when sick until the illness is resolved

Covering coughs and sneezes with tissue and washing hands thereafter

Staying away from others who are ill

Social distancing

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing, please take care of yourself, your family and your coworkers and seek medical attention. You will want to call your health care provider in advance and follow their guidance. Additionally, please follow the directions of your local health authority.

The city has many services that can be provided over the phone or online, Smith said. “We are happy to help serve you without requiring you to come to a city facility if you are feeling unwell.”

Sanitation and cleaning

At this point, it is believed that the virus only lives on surfaces for a few hours. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing the cleaning and sanitation of shared and public spaces in our city facilities such as door handles, and customer service desks,” Smith said.

Resources

The City of Lynnwood is following the guidelines of the following public health agencies and suggests using these resources to find accurate and timely information regarding COVID-19.

Snohomish Health District Website snohd.org/ncov2019

Washington State Department of Health www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus

King County Health District www.kingcounty.gov/depts/health/communicable-diseases/disease-control/novel-coronavirus.aspx

“We are also staying in close contact with our partners at the Edmonds School District, Edmonds Community College, the Convention Center, and several others,” Smith said. “We will keep you informed throughout this rapidly evolving situation.”