Lynnwood mayor, police chief to speak at chamber of commerce meeting April 16

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Police Chief Cole Langdon will speak about City of Lynnwood crime prevention and enforcement efforts during the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 16.

Frizzell served on the Lynnwood City Council for four years prior to being elected mayor in November 2021. She has deep Lynnwood roots, graduating from Meadowdale High School and raising two daughters who also attended Meadowdale. Prior to becoming mayor, Frizzell had her own accounting firm. Langdon began his career with the Lynnwood Police Department in 1996 as a college intern in the Police Cadet program. After graduating from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy in May 1998, he served as a Lynnwood patrol officer, including 11 years in the K-9 Unit. He was promoted to sergeant, commander and deputy chief before becoming the city’s police chief in July 2023.

The luncheon will be at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Early registration rates expire at 5 p.m. April 11. The cost is $38 for chamber members, $43 for nonmembers and $55 for late registration.

You can register here.