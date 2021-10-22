Lynnwood mayor, Snohomish Health District manager among those receiving Leadership Snohomish County awards

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, Snohomish Health District Public Affairs Manager Heather Thomas and the Everett Clinic were among the winners of awards presented earlier this month during the Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) virtual Leadership Day 2021 event.

The 6th annual Leadership Day event, LSC’s biggest fundraiser, raised over $33,000 for the organization, which is approaching its 25th anniversary. Three awards were presented: the 2021 Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, the 2021 LSC Community Partner Award and the 2021 LSC Distinguished Alumni Award.

Leadership Snohomish County is a nonprofit committed to developing sustainable, county-specific leaders to strengthen communities.

The 2021 LSC Community Partner Award was presented to The Everett Clinic.

“They continue to work to assure that equity is a core part of the definition of quality care and delivery,” LSC Executive Director Kathy Solberg said while presenting the award. “This ties in to all the ways that The Everett Clinic not only invests in the health of its business model, but the health of our community.”

The 2021 Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award was presented to Mayor Nicola Smith from the City of Lynnwood. Solberg and Erin Williams, daughter of the late Deborah Knutson, presented the award in person as a surprise at the Lynnwood City Hall. The surprise was filmed and can be viewed on the City of Lynnwood’s YouTube page.

The LSC Distinguished Alumni Award wa presented Heather Thomas, public affairs manager at the Snohomish Health District

“Heather leads with heart, sees the world through a lens of compassion and has a work ethic that rivals many I have seen,” said Solberg. “LSC celebrates and wants Heather to know that she is seen for doing all of this during COVID times.”