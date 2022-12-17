Lynnwood mayor thanks city employees for hard work going into the holiday season

At the Lynnwood City Council’s last meeting of the year, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell took a moment to share her appreciation of everyone who works to make the city a great place to work, live and relax.

“I wanted to voice some thoughts about people who make up the workforce of our wonderful city,” she said. “I’d like to recognize the departments that we have: Police; public works; parks, recreation and cultural arts; development and business services and courts. Those are our external departments and they have much responsibility as they deal directly with our community members. But they cannot exist if they are not supported internally by our departments of the executive team, finance, information technology and human resources. Each department is vital and important. Each person has a job to play in our city.”

Frizzell said her appreciation of city staff members has only grown since becoming mayor in January.

“Now that I have been serving as mayor for nearly a year, I have a completely new respect for our city staff,” she said. “As a councilmember, I certainly appreciated those who worked for the city, but my direct interactions with employees was very limited. Our city is incredibly fortunate to have wonderful employees from frontline customer service folks to janitors, crew members, accountants, analysts, engineers, supervisors and managers, all the way up the line to department directors … Over the past several meetings, I’ve heard councilmembers say that our department directors are our experts and they absolutely are. Our group of department directors are experts in their fields, they’re subject matter experts, they are dedicated and they are professional.”

However, Frizzell said it’s not just the department heads that make Lynnwood great – it’s everyone.

“Our city is filled with smart, competent, dedicated, compassionate public servants,” she said. “They all contribute to making Lynnwood a great city. There is incredible work being done in all departments and across all levels of staff. Each person works hard to provide stellar service, avoid risks, improve processes and uphold our values. Our employees are much more than a number on a salary schedule. I truly value each employee and I hope all those that are listening tonight or through the recording know how much you are appreciated and valued. Thank you … and I wish you all happy holidays, however you celebrate them.”

— By Lauren Reichenbach