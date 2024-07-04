Lynnwood mayor’s statement on Alderwood Mall shooting

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell released the following statement Thursday morning regarding the fatal shooting Wednesday of 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson at Alderwood Mall:

Yesterday, our community experienced a horrible tragedy when a shooting incident unfolded at the Alderwood Mall during a busy and sunny evening. Sadly, an innocent bystander, Jayda Woods-Johnson was struck and killed.

My heart breaks for the family of this young lady killed by a senseless act of violence. I grieve for her family as they attempt to come to grips with the loss of their daughter. No one should have to go through this sorrow; the journey ahead for all who know this young lady will be difficult and they will remain in my thoughts and prayers.

Gun violence is ravaging our young people. It is tearing our families apart and if we allow it, it can tear at the fiber of our community as well. Brazen acts of violence and disregard for the safety of our community needs to stop. Our community members deserve to feel safe while out shopping, or dining, or simply enjoying a nice evening. Our mall and the surrounding areas, our city parks, and our neighborhoods must remain safe and welcoming gathering places for our community members. We must come together and take a stand against these acts of senseless violence.

Our police have been on scene for hours since the shooting and I commend them for their willingness to serve our city in dangerous and difficult situations. Mall stores and personnel reacted well in sheltering shoppers during the situation, and they are to be commended. My thanks also go out to South County Fire and the other first responders who rushed to the scene to provide aid.

We have a great many organizations that stand ready to help in times of crisis and I am thankful for them as well. Our Lynnwood police detectives and special operations division are actively working on all leads, and I have no doubt that they will be vigilant in their efforts to bring our community, and the victim’s family a resolution.