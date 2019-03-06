Lynnwood, Meadowdale HS athletes earn All-Wesco League honors

After a flurry of great performances throughout the winter, a number of student athletes from Lynnwood and Meadowdale High Schools have been singled out by Wesco League coaches with all-league honors. Here are the Royals and the Mavericks who have been awarded All-Wesco League designations for the 2018-2019 winter season.
Girls Basketball
First Team, 2A/3A
Amayah Kirkman (Lynnwood), junior guard
Second Team, 2A/3A
Lilly Williams (Meadowdale), junior guard
Nakia Boston (Lynnwood), junior guard
Fatoumata Jaiteh (Meadowdale), sophomore post
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A
Alicia Morrison (Meadowdale), junior guard
Boys Basketball
Second Team, 2A/3A
Jerry Boston (Lynnwood), senior guard/forward
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A
Nick Buckley (Meadowdale), senior forward
Jayden Acosta-Newsome (Lynnwood), senior guard/forward
Hunter Moen (Meadowdale), junior guard
Cole Nelson (Meadowdale), sophomore guard
Wrestling
First Team, 3A South Division
Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), junior, 285-pound weight class
Chauncey Gantt (Meadowdale), sophomore, 195-pound weight class
Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), freshman, 170-pound weight class