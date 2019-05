Lynnwood, Meadowdale HS athletes named All-Wesco League honorees

1 of 4

The 2019 high school spring sports season produced memorable performances by many Lynnwood and Meadowdale student athletes. Here are the Royals and Mavericks who are being recognized as All-Wesco League honorees, as voted on by league coaches:

Baseball

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— Josh Latimer (Lynnwood); senior pitcher

— Carson Speegle (Lynnwood); senior catcher

— Mason Vaughn (Meadowdale); junior, outfielder

— Parker Cumberland (Meadowdale); sophomore, outfielder

Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— Josh Latimer (Lynnwood); senior, utility player

— Cutter Buchea (Meadowdale); junior, infielder

— Logan Papernik (Lynnwood); freshman, outfielder

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

— Nolan Eskew (Meadowdale); senior, catcher

— Daniel Smith (Lynnwood); senior, infielder

— Nick Holmes (Lynnwood); senior, infielder

— Case Toler (Meadowdale); junior, outfielder

— Gabe Newson (Lynnwood); junior, infielder

Softball

First Team, 2A/3A Conference

— Kate Houghton (Meadowdale); junior, pitcher

— Olivia Dimmock (Meadowdale); junior, infielder

— Kelci Studioso (Meadowdale); junior, infielder

Second Team, 2A/3A Conference

— Zoey Morris (Meadowdale); sophomore, infielder

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Conference

— Abby Young (Lynnwood); senior, infielder

— Kaitlyn Bridgewater (Meadowdale); junior, infielder

— Grace DeSota (Lynnwood); freshman, infielder

Boys Soccer

First Team, 2A/3A Conference

— Jacob Potts (Meadowdale); senior, midfielder

— Baboucarr Sowe (Meadowdale); senior, defender

— River Stewart (Meadowdale); sophomore, forward

Second Team, 2A/3A Conference

— Omar Salcedo (Lynnwood); senior, forward

— Luka Radic (Lynnwood); senior, defender

— Momodou Sidibeh (Meadowdale); junior, midfielder

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Conference

— Clay Collisson (Meadowdale); senior, defender

— Kyle Houk (Meadowdale); junior, goalkeeper

— Stevie Koon (Meadowdale); junior, midfielder

— Kevin Diaz (Lynnwood); junior, midfielder

— Miguel Ahumada (Lynnwood); junior midfielder

— Elijah Petrosky (Lynnwood); junior defender

— Leo Ventura (Lynnwood); junior defender

— Ali Alzeer (Lynnwood); freshman, midfielder

Coach-of-the-Year

— Mike Nelson (Meadowdale)

Girls Tennis

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— Sidney Wright (Meadowdale); freshman, singles’

— Isabel Reonal & Kelsey Cummins (Meadowdale); seniors, doubles’

Coach of the Year

— Sandra McLaughlin (Meadowdale)

Boys Track & Field

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood); senior, 100 meter dash

— Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood); senior, 200 meter dash

— David Weitkamp (Lynnwood); senior, javelin

— Ian Bjornson (Lynnwood); senior shot put

— Alex Nguyen, senior; David Weitkamp, senior; Adrian Morgan, junior; Pavin Soumpholphakdy, freshman (Lynnwood); 4×100 meter relay

Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— Denver Swinson (Meadowdale); senior, high jump

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

— Raymond Free (Meadowdale); senior, long jump

— Raymond Free (Meadowdale); senior, triple jump

— Austin Seals (Meadowdale); freshman, high jump

— Deklund DeBell, freshman; Matthew Hartono, senior; Ryan Secrest, senior; Isaac Carlson, freshman (Meadowdale); 4×400 meter relay

Girls Track

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

— Christina Savenkov (Lynnwood); senior, 800 meter run

Boys Golf

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

— Nate King (Meadowdale); junior

Girls Golf

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

— Hannah Petterson (Meadowdale); senior

— Morgan Jensen (Lynnwood); junior

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

— Sarah Reitz (Meadowdale); freshman