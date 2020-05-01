Lynnwood, MLT golf courses prepare to get back in the swing with May 5 opening

Posted: April 30, 2020 5
Lynnwood Municipal Golf Course (Photo by Bob Throndsen)

Managers of golf courses in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace are readying their facilities for reopening after Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that he was allowing some statewide recreation to resume after initially shutting everything down to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Operators at both courses remind golfers of new State of Washington restrictions that must be followed as a condition of their reopening.

“Social distancing is required and will be enforced throughout the property,” declared a notice on the website for Premier Golf, which operates the Lynnwood course through a contract with the City of Lynnwood.

The Lynnwood course lists the following rules:

Golf course
– Reservations are limited to no more than two players.
– Families from the same household can play as a threesome or foursome after 3 p.m. (The exception to the twosome rule only applies to families in the same household. Family members not living in the same house can only play as a twosome.)
– Singles must walk on
– Golf carts are limited to individuals, unless playing with a minor
– On-course touch points such as air stations, rakes, etc. have been removed
– Flagstick must remain in at all times
– Golfers must leave immediately after their round

Pro shop
– No more than two to four people at one time
– Must maintain 6 feet while waiting in line
– No club/equipment rentals
– Please use credit/debit cards only

Tee time reservations
-Tee times can be made online, on the mobile app, or over the phone.
If you are a family living in the same household and booking for more than two people, please call the golf course so you can be accommodated.

Premier Golf said that heavily-trafficked areas are being cleaned multiple times throughout the day in an effort to maintain a safe environment for all.

Any customer not following the rules will be asked to leave the course immediately.

Nile Shriner golf course, courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace.

In Mountlake Terrace, the Nile Shriners operate the Nile Shrine golf course. The property not only has a golf course but also an event center including catering. However, because those services are not considered essential businesses, they remain closed.

The golf course “is in pristine condition,” said Ken Osborne of the Shriners. “With no real foot traffic in two months, maintenance and treatments and the lack of play have made for incredible golf course conditions.”
In preparation for the May 5 reopening, the Shrine course will be implementing the following guidelines.
– Utilizing online or phone tee-time-reservations, so they can maintain a log of players.
– Payment by credit card only.
– Foursomes are allowed if they are from the same household. Otherwise, no more than two players from separate household per tee time.
– Golfers should plan to walk the course, since only one rider is allowed per power cart if the carts are available. If players are from the same household, two may ride in the cart.
“We are regularly sanitizing counter tops, door knobs, other common surfaces, golf carts, push carts, cash registers, score posting kiosks, and other frequently touched surfaces including employee-used equipment,” Osborne said.
– Flagsticks must remain in the hole at all times. “We have engineered an insert so the ball does not go into the hole,” Osborne said.
– Officials have removed bunker rakes, turned over benches and removed ball washers from the course. “We have eliminated cups and holes on the putting green too,” he said.
– Golfers are encouraged to carry and properly dispose of their own garbage when leaving the course.
– Officials will be marshalling the course as usual and plan to ensure physical distancing by reminding golfers where necessary and warning repeat offenders.
– Golfers are expected to leave the course immediately when finished playing to eliminate congestion/gathering on the property or in the parking lot.
“We will make this work and look forward to welcoming all golfers and getting back to fun! It’s been a long time and we all miss golfing,” Osborne said.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME