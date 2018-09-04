Lynnwood motorcycle rider injured in Tuesday morning crash

A 27-year-old Lynnwood man was brought to Harborview Medical Center after crashing his motorcycle on Tuesday morning.

The man was heading south on State Route 525 and exiting onto southbound I-5 just after 10 a.m. when he struck a concrete barrier on the left. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle over the barrier and eventually fell onto I-5.

South County Fire officials say the man’s injuries were serious, but did not appear to be life-threatening.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash. The cause is described by the Washington State Patrol as traveling too fast around the corner.