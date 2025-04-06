Lynnwood motorcyclist taken to Harborview after I-5 accident

A 64-year-old Lynnwood man was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Saturday afternoon after he was ejected from his motorcycle while traveling on Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 at milepost 181 when he was ejected during an abrupt stop “due to traffic.” No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The patrol identified the cause of the accident as “following too close.”