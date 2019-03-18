Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace police show support for local Muslim community

In response to the shootings at two mosques that claimed 50 lives in New Zealand on Friday, March 15, local police departments have issued statements to show support for the Muslim communities in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

“Our department condemns all acts of hatred, Islamophobia and persecution based on race, ethnicity and religion,” said Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis in a statement.

Davis and other command staff with the Lynnwood Police Department attended Lynnwood’s Dar Alarqam Mosque afternoon prayer to show support for the Muslim community on Friday.

“To our Muslim community here in Lynnwood — we stand with you always, and we will remain vigilant in our efforts to keep you safe and in making sure you feel safe too,” the statement read.

The police department has reached out to local mosques and Muslim community leaders to stand in solidarity with them during this time, Davis said.

Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw also said he has instructed patrol officers to increase their vigilance near the Masjid Umar Al-Farooq mosque in Mountlake Terrace.

“The department has established excellent relationships with the Muslim community in Mountlake Terrace,” he said. “Our thoughts are with the families in New Zealand and around the world who have been affected by this tragedy.”

In addition, the City of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission released a statement in response to the shooting, vowing to stand with the Muslim community during its time of need.

“Hate has no place in civilized society,” the statement read.