Lynnwood Mr. Kleen Stations celebrating Independence Day with free hot dogs

Mr. Kleen 76 stations in Lynnwood are celebrating Independence Day this weekend and showing customer appreciation witih free hot dogs from Mr. Growler’s Deli. Donations received will benefit the G.I. Foundation, for local veterans wounded in action.

Free hot dogs are available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Lynnwood Mr. Kleen 76 Station at 19907 44th Ave. W. and Sunday, July 4, at the Mr. Kleen location at 19611 Alderwood Mall Pkwy.