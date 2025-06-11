Lynnwood Municipal Court Administrator Paulette Revoir announces retirement

Paulette Revoir, longtime court administrator for Lynnwood Municipal Court, will retire at the end of June 2025, concluding a remarkable career spanning more than three decades in Washington’s court system.

Since joining Lynnwood as director of court administration in 2013, Revoir has led major advancements in court operations, access to justice and administrative modernization. She was instrumental in navigating the court through significant transitions, including the adoption of new case management systems, the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lynnwood’s Community Justice Center Project.

“Paulette’s deep knowledge, professionalism, and compassion have made a lasting impact on the City of Lynnwood and the wider judicial community,” said Presiding Judge Valerie Bouffiou. “She has been a steady hand through times of growth and challenge, and her commitment to fairness, access to justice, and public service will leave an enduring legacy statewide. I am eternally grateful for what she has taught me as a judge and honored to call her my friend.”

Beyond Lynnwood, Revoir is known across Washington for her leadership in the District and Municipal Court Management Association (DMCMA). She served as the organization's president from 2016 to 2017 and received the prestigious DMCMA Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to elevating court management standards statewide.



“Paulette is an exceptional leader and a courageous advocate for court innovation,” said Judge Kim Walden of Federal Way Municipal Court. “I had the privilege of working closely with her on the statewide case management project, where her leadership was instrumental. Her pivotal role in advancing a modern, unified court case management system will stand as a lasting testament to her vision and dedication to improving the administration of and access to justice.”

Revoir began her judicial career in the early 1990s in Snohomish County District Court. In 2007, she became director of district court administration for all four courts in the county. She later served as court administrator in the City of SeaTac before joining Lynnwood.



“Paulette Revoir is more than a colleague. She was one of my mentors and quickly became my friend,” said Trish Kinlow, judicial branch administrator, Tukwila Municipal Court. “We worked hard together on creating an interpreter payment agreement for the Municipal Courts of King County, which is still a practice that is maintained today. Even when she moved to Lynnwood Municipal Court, I would still call on her for guidance now and then when I just needed that steady voice of reason. She is definitely a part of the DMCMA royalty, and I am going to miss having her in the courts.”

Known for her collaborative spirit and strategic leadership, Revoir has been a trusted voice in both local and statewide justice initiatives while acting as an educator and champion for judicial independence.

“Intelligent, confident, faithful, and so very compassionate,” said former Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith. “Paulette brought her A-game to the Lynnwood judicial branch, participated as a valuable member of my executive branch leadership team, and was sought after to provide her professional expertise in a variety of leadership roles throughout the state. She provided well-thought-out perspectives at our weekly leadership meetings and collaborated with critical departments to provide the best service to our community. It was my pleasure and honor to work alongside Paulette, and I wish her a well-deserved retirement season.”

Revoir will be succeeded by Assistant Court Administrator Dee Morrill.



“Paulette’s unwavering dedication and commitment to the court and the community are inspiring to those who have had the pleasure of working with her,” Morrill said. “While leading through times of change and evolution, she has remained steadfast in her advocacy for the court, while working in numerous partnerships at the local, state, and national level. Paulette has a deep respect and appreciation for the court and those it serves. She is an incredible leader and mentor, and I am extremely lucky to call her my friend.”