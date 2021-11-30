Lynnwood Municipal Court hearings temporarily relocated to city hall

As of Monday, Nov. 29, all in-person Lynnwood Municipal Court Hearings will be held in Lynnwood City Hall council chambers during the construction of the Community Justice Center.

The Lynnwood Municipal Court uses Zoom video conferencing for all court hearings. In-person attendance is allowed if you do not have the ability to appear virtually or by telephone, or if the judge has required you to appear in person for your hearing. Visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/Court for instructions on how to connect via Zoom.

A City of Lynnwood announcement notes that parking at city hall, located at 19100 44th Ave. W., is limited. The city requests that those appearing for court do not park in the dedicated parking for the senior center, recreation center or any other restricted spaces. Parking for in-person court appearances is available at city hall and in the overflow parking lot across the street from the recreation center.

See the parking map above for allowable parking spaces.

Due to COVID restrictions, only participants to a case will be allowed in the courtroom. Masks are required at all times inside city buildings. The city hall front counter staff is not able to assist with any court-related matters.

For questions, contact or visit the court clerk’s office, located at 19321 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The court clerk’s office will be open during construction with limited hours. Since public parking is limited due to construction, the public is encouraged to email or call with questions. Call 425-670-5100, email justice@LynnwoodWA.gov, or visit the Lynnwood Municipal Court website to learn more.