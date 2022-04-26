Lynnwood Municipal Court offering amnesty program for deliquent fines

In coordination with the collection agency Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, Lynnwood Municipal Court is offering an amnesty program aimed at helping individuals clear their delinquent legal financial obligations. The amnesty program will be offered the entire month of May 2022.

Individuals with delinquent fines in collection status will have the accrued interest waived if payment is made in full during the month of May.

Note that collection costs will not be waived, only accrued interest. Offering this amnesty will help eliminate barriers to obtaining or reinstating driver’s licenses, the court said.

To participate in the amnesty program, call Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson toll free at 1-844-576-4766. Be sure to have your Lynnwood Municipal Court case number(s) on hand when you call.