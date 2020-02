Do you owe money to the Lynnwood Municipal Court?

During the month of March, the City of Lynnwood is waiving all interests and collection fees for outstanding fines paid in full.

Payments can be made at the court, by phone, or online Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

In person: 19321 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Online: www.LynnwoodWA.gov/Court

By phone: 425-670-5100