Lynnwood Municipal Court offers help to those with outstanding warrants

A weekly Bench Warrant Quash Calendar has recently been added to the Lynnwood Municipal Court’s hearing schedule. Created by Presiding Judge Valerie Bouffiou, this calendar provides time for any person with an outstanding bench warrant to appear in court and have their case resolved without being placed into custody, regardless of that individual’s financial status.

Curious if you have an active warrant? You can call the Lynnwood Municipal Court at 425-670-5100. Those with outstanding warrants can request to be placed on the calendar at no cost.

Email Justice@LynnwoodWA.gov or call the number above with any questions regarding the Bench Warrant Quash Calendar.