Lynnwood Municipal Court, South County Fire to brief City Council at June 1 meeting on operations during health crisis

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to receive a briefing at its June 1 work session from city staff regarding the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The council has been receiving weekly updates from staff regarding the effects of the pandemic and its effects in Snohomish County and Lynnwood. To read the latest statistics for Lynnwood, click here.

Also during the meeting, the council will receive briefings on how the health crisis has impacted Lynnwood Municipal Court and South County Fire regular operations. The council recently added briefings from city departments and other agencies to its weekly meeting agenda to hear what services are still being provided and those that have been reduced to accommodate changes to health and safety standards.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage on the city website.

