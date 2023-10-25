Lynnwood named one of best Washington small towns for retirees

Lynnwood is among nine cities named by WorldAtlas as the best small towns in Washington for retirees.

Calling the city a “shopper’s paradise,” WorldAtlas.com also praises the historically rich Northwestern Veterans Museum, the large collection of literary works at the Lynnwood Public Library and fitness attractions at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Lynnwood’s scenic parks and waterways also gained the city points.

WorldAtlas states that Washington is a prime destination for retirees due to its focus on wellbeing, which it rates by considering food accessibility, economic security and health care accessibility. It boasts about Washington’s natural beauty and landscapes, calling them “sumptuous” and “spellbinding.”

WorldAtlas describes itself as “one of the largest publishing resources in geography and other topics it covers, including sociology, demography, environment, economics, politics, and travel.”