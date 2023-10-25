Lynnwood named one of best Washington small towns for retirees

Lynnwood is among nine cities named by WorldAtlas as the best small towns in Washington for retirees.
Calling the city a “shopper’s paradise,” WorldAtlas.com also praises the historically rich Northwestern Veterans Museum, the large collection of literary works at the Lynnwood Public Library and fitness attractions at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Lynnwood’s scenic parks and waterways also gained the city points.
WorldAtlas states that Washington is a prime destination for retirees due to its focus on wellbeing, which it rates by considering food accessibility, economic security and health care accessibility. It boasts about Washington’s natural beauty and landscapes, calling them “sumptuous” and “spellbinding.”
WorldAtlas describes itself as “one of the largest publishing resources in geography and other topics it covers, including sociology, demography, environment, economics, politics, and travel.”
It seems ironic that today’s email from Lynnwood Today also cited the results of a recent survey, which include the following fact:
At least 87% Who Live Alone Cannot Afford a 1-Bdrm Rental
In Snohomish County, the Fair Market Rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,100.
In order to afford this level of rent and utilities, without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $7,000 monthly or $84,000 annually.
Lynnwood is a small town, made to feel larger by having some of the worst traffic imaginable.
It’s crazily expensive to live here, and everything sucks. I’m not sure whoever wrote the article has ever BEEN to Lynnwood.
