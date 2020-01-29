City of Lynnwood names Will Cena as new IT director

At its Jan. 21 special business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council announced that Will Cena would be the city’s new information technology director.

Cena has worked for the City of Lynnwood for almost 15 years. He was hired as a computer systems engineer and was promoted to information technology systems manager before being selected to serve as information technology director. Cena has more than 20 years of experience in information technology (IT) and brings with him a deep understanding of management and technical expertise, the city said.

“Director Will Cena has been a dedicated and trusted member of our IT team for many years,” said Mayor Nicola Smith. “Will is an effective leader, problem solver and great collaborator, and he is going to play a crucial role on our City’s leadership team as we strategically move our city forward.”

Throughout his career, Cena has been responsible for all aspects of information technology, including application support and development, network architecture and administration, end-user support and training, and project management. He has worked in the public sector his whole career.

Prior to the special business meeting, the council held a work session to interview the commission applicants. Following the work session, the council unanimously voted to confirm six other city commissioner positions, including:

Layla Bush, Planning Commission

Patrick Robinson, Planning Commission

Connie Ballard, Salary Commission

Michele McGraw, Salary Commission

David Parshall, Salary Commission

Richard O’Connor, Ethics Commission

In other business, the council unanimously voted to adopt a resolution planning the calendar for the city’s 2021-22 biennium budget. The council will discuss its five-year strategic and budget priorities for 2021-22 calendar year at its Feb. 8 summit meeting.