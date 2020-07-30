Lynnwood National Night Out event canceled due to COVID-19

Aiming to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Lynnwood Police Department announced Thursday the cancellation of Lynnwood’s 2020 National Night Out event.
Scheduled in August, National Night Out is an annual event celebrated across the country to give communities the opportunity to gather and socialize in honor of crime prevention. The event also offers residents a chance to meet with first responders serving in their community.
According to the police announcement, the department is encouraging “neighbors and community partners to work together to keep ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safe and healthy.”
The release also included local available resources like the city’s rental assistance program, access to free face masks/coverings and weekly food donations. These include:
Rent Assistance Grants available for Lynnwood residents struggling to pay rent or mortgage payments. To apply visit the Communities of Color Coalition’s website at: https://www.c3coalition.org/lynnwood-covid19
Free Face Coverings/Masks for Low-Income Lynnwood Residents. Below are the distribution sites and contact information.
Lynnwood Food Bank
5320 176th St SW, Lynnwood
Face coverings can be picked up during regular grocery distribution days: Wednesdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
If you do not need groceries, you can pick up your face coverings on Monday and Tuesday mornings.
www.Facebook.com/LynnwoodFoodBank
Nourishing Network Summer Meals Programs
7 Lynnwood sites available, visit website for specific location details
https://bit.ly/3dCX1Hq
Volunteers of America Lynnwood Food Pantry
6215 196th St SW, Lynnwood
Thursdays, 11:00am-2:00pm
https://www.voaww.org/foodbank
Lynnwood City Hall
19100 44th Ave W, Lynnwood
Please call or email for details: 425-670-5023 or jmoore@LynnwoodWA.gov
Lynnwood Connects Check-In Program The Lynnwood Connects Check-In program is a weekly phone call to see how residents are doing and share a friendly conversation. Check-In calls are intended to provide an opportunity to connect to those who may be feeling socially isolated by linking individuals with a friendly, caring City of Lynnwood staff member.
-
- Check-In calls can be provided in Arabic, Chinese, German, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Ukrainian.
- To enroll, visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/COVID-19 or call 425-670-5035 and leave a voicemail.