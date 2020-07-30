Lynnwood National Night Out event canceled due to COVID-19

Aiming to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Lynnwood Police Department announced Thursday the cancellation of Lynnwood’s 2020 National Night Out event.

Scheduled in August, National Night Out is an annual event celebrated across the country to give communities the opportunity to gather and socialize in honor of crime prevention. The event also offers residents a chance to meet with first responders serving in their community.

According to the police announcement, the department is encouraging “neighbors and community partners to work together to keep ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safe and healthy.”

The release also included local available resources like the city’s rental assistance program, access to free face masks/coverings and weekly food donations. These include:

Rent Assistance Grants available for Lynnwood residents struggling to pay rent or mortgage payments. To apply visit the Communities of Color Coalition’s website at: https://www.c3coalition.org/lynnwood-covid19

Free Face Coverings/Masks for Low-Income Lynnwood Residents. Below are the distribution sites and contact information.

Lynnwood Food Bank

5320 176th St SW, Lynnwood

Face coverings can be picked up during regular grocery distribution days: Wednesdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

If you do not need groceries, you can pick up your face coverings on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

www.Facebook.com/LynnwoodFoodBank

Nourishing Network Summer Meals Programs

7 Lynnwood sites available, visit website for specific location details

https://bit.ly/3dCX1Hq

Volunteers of America Lynnwood Food Pantry

6215 196th St SW, Lynnwood

Thursdays, 11:00am-2:00pm

https://www.voaww.org/foodbank

Lynnwood City Hall

19100 44th Ave W, Lynnwood

Please call or email for details: 425-670-5023 or jmoore@LynnwoodWA.gov

Lynnwood Connects Check-In Program The Lynnwood Connects Check-In program is a weekly phone call to see how residents are doing and share a friendly conversation. Check-In calls are intended to provide an opportunity to connect to those who may be feeling socially isolated by linking individuals with a friendly, caring City of Lynnwood staff member.