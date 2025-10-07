Lynnwood Neighborhood Center fundraiser at Dave & Buster’s Oct. 7

Enjoy a night of food and games while also supporting the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center at its Spirit Night fundraiser at Dave and Buster’s.
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 7
- Time: 5-9 p.m.
- Location: Dave and Buster’s: 18606 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, Lynnwood
Participants must mention the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center for 20% of their food and game card purchases to go to the center.
Learn more about the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center here.
