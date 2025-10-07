Lynnwood Neighborhood Center fundraiser at Dave & Buster’s Oct. 7

by Ashley Nash Posted: October 6, 2025 9
After 15 years in the making, the $26.5 million Lynnwood Neighborhood Center’s grand opening is scheduled for January 2026. (Photo by Ashley Nash)

Enjoy a night of food and games while also supporting the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center at its Spirit Night fundraiser at Dave and Buster’s.

  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 7
  • Time: 5-9 p.m.
  • Location: Dave and Buster’s: 18606 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, Lynnwood

Participants must mention the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center for 20% of their food and game card purchases to go to the center.

Learn more about the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center here.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME