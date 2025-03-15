Lynnwood Neighborhood Center update, development code changes on March 17 council agenda

Lynnwood’s lobbying efforts in the state Legislature are up for discussion at the Monday city council meeting, followed by an update on the city’s progress on a new development code and a construction update for the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center.

The city is in the midst of completely restructuring its development regulations, creating a state-mandated Unified Development Code meant to streamline city processes and align Lynnwood with state growth requirements. City business and development staff are set to give the council another update on the project at Monday’s work session.

More information on the Unified Development Code can be found here.

With just over a month left in Washington’s 2025 legislative session, the council is also scheduled to review a six-week report from Gordon Thomas Honeywell, the firm hired by the city to lobby for Lynnwood in Olympia.

Steve Woodard, vice president of community engagement for Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW), is scheduled to update the council on the VOAWW’s Lynnwood Neighborhood Center.

When completed, the neighborhood center will house a Volunteers of America Community resource center, medical and behavioral health clinics, a preschool, a Boys and Girls club, adult day programs, refugee and immigrant assistance, a cafe and large community event spaces.

Local leaders and elected officials broke ground for the center in April 2024, with construction estimated to cost $26 million. City documents say the opening is projected for fall 2025.

Edmonds resident and European travel guide Rick Steves bought the land over 20 years ago and donated it to the Trinity Lutheran Church to ensure the property wasn’t sold to developers.

There is no mention on Monday’s agenda regarding how the council will proceed to fill its Position 5 vacancy. Councilmembers met Thursday, March 13 to discuss the vacancy, just hours after Jessica Roberts stepped down from her appointment to the position. Mayor Christine Frizzell said during Thursday’s meeting the council would discuss the matter further on Monday.

There is, however, an “executive session, as needed” listed on Monday’s agenda. No further explanation was given.

The full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

