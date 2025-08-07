Lynnwood neighbors gather for a citywide National Night Out party

Wednesday was a night of community and fun, as residents from 19 neighborhoods in Lynnwood gathered for their own black parties in celebration of National Night Out.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign celebrated nationwide to promote neighborhood camaraderie and police-community relationships to make neighborhoods safer, the organization’s website says. Dating back to 1984, the event is held on the first Tuesday in August in all 50 states.

In Lynnwood, neighbors gathered at churches, on their blocks and in other gathering spaces, celebrating with food, music and activities. Representatives from the City of Lynnwood and the Lynnwood Police Department made appearances at some parties to get to know other residents and connect them with local programs and resources.

Trinity Lutheran Church hosted the largest party, with about 250 attendees in total. Attendees enjoyed a potluck-style dinner, cotton candy, snow cones and even a giant bouncy house.

A few blocks to the west, neighbors got their groove on while The Lonely Hearts Club, a Beatles cover band, played the night away.

