Lynnwood New Year’s Eve events to ring in 2024

Washington West African Center Gala
The Washington West African Center is inviting members of the community to a classy New Year’s Eve gala dinner from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. The center is hosting the event at their new location 19203 36th Ave. W. Attendees can join the African Diaspora at a classic and glamorous dinner with authentic African food from the Heritage African restaurant, music from DJ Zanu Williamz and a photo shoot to show off the night’s outfits.
Lynnwood Eagles party with live music
The Lynnwood Eagles 2888 is hosting a party featuring the rock band Double Shot at the club, located at 19223 Highway 99. The chicken cordon bleu dinner starts at 5 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. When the clock strikes 12, partiers will celebrate with a balloon drop and champagne toast.
Pub 44 Masquerade
Pub 44 is ringing in 2024 with a masquerade that runs from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Masked attendees can enjoy karaoke, champagne cocktails and $1 Jell-O shots. No tickets are required for this event.
