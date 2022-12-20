Lynnwood offering free reusable grocery bags at city hall

The City of Lynnwood invites you to stop by Lynnwood City Hall any time during regular business hours to grab one of the city’s free reusable tote bags to take along with you on shopping trips.

Reusable car garbage bags will also be handed out at every drive-thru collection event in 2023.

Lynnwood City Hall is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 19100 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.