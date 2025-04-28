Lynnwood officers arrest suspect in stabbing

A Lynnwood woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was stabbed by her adult son Sunday, April 28.

According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Cmdr. Joe Dickinson, Lynnwood officers responded to a call that a woman had been stabbed in a home in the 18600 block of 42nd Pl. S.W. The woman told officers her son had stabbed her and he was still inside.

After a brief standoff, the man surrendered, was taken to the hospital for self-inflicted injuries, then scheduled to be booked into Snohomish County jail for assault. Officers report the suspect suffers from mental health issues.