Lynnwood officials advocate for $25 million in federal transportation funds

City of Lynnwood officials recently returned from Washington, D.C. where they met with representatives to discuss $25 million in federal funding for city development projects.

Last week, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, Public Works Director Bill Franz and City Engineer David Mach were joined by Lynnwood’s federal lobbyist, Mark Dedric of Summit Strategies, as they met with the congressional delegation and United States Department of Transportation staff in Washington, D.C.

The purpose of the trip was speak with elected officials about the city’s need for a $25 million federal Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant to fund the construction phase of the Poplar Way Bridge project.

To date, the project has already received $3.2 million in federal and state grants for the design, and $3 million in federal grants for the right of way phase.

This will be the third time the city has applied for this grant — formerly called TIGER — and city staff has been working on each yearly submittal to incorporate Lynnwood delegates’ advice for improving the following year’s request.

The Poplar Way Bridge will connect the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and Poplar Way with the intersection of Alderwood Mall Boulevard over Interstate 5 to greatly reduce congestion in and around the City Center district and Alderwood Mall area.

City officials met with U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, Congressman Rick Larson and staff from Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s office to share project updates, thank them for their past support and discuss the most effective ways elected officials could support the city through the upcoming grant cycle. The mayor and her staff also took the opportunity to share other developments and opportunities for congressional partnerships in Lynnwood and South Snohomish County.

For more detailed information about the Poplar Way Bridge project, or to sign up to receive email updates on the project’s status, visit the Poplar Way Extension Bridge project page.