Lynnwood officials attend reopening ceremony of Korean Consulate in Seattle

A delegation of Lynnwood officials attended an event July 24 celebrating the reopening of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle.

Attending the event on behalf of the City of Lynnwood were Mayor Nicola Smith, city staff, members of Lynnwood’s Sister City program and other delegates who joined Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Consul General of the Republic of South Korea Hyung-jong Lee.

“Consul General Lee has been a huge supporter and advocate to Lynnwood’s Sister City program and he’s been instrumental in our outreach efforts to the local Korean community,” said Lynnwood spokesperson Julie Moore.

According to Moore, the building remodel was completely funded by the Republic of Korea. Typically, consulate offices rent or lease space and the Republic of Korea paying for the remodel is a sign that the Korean has made an investment in the local community, she said.