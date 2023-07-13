Lynnwood officials hosting ‘Let’s Talk About Safety’ event July 20

Lynnwood residents are invited to another Let’s Talk About Safety discussion Thursday, July 20 with Lynnwood City Council, police department and other community partners. The event will provide the opportunity for an informal conversation regarding attendees’ safety concerns. Discussion topics include chronic homelessness, mental health and drug addiction in Lynnwood.

The event will be at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., from 6-7:30 p.m.