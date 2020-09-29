Lynnwood seeking feedback on city park facilities

Lynnwood’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input from park users regarding whether current facilities meet their needs.

Feedback can be provided in two ways:

– Visit a park and take a park user survey. This survey will help the city understand how well each neighborhood park currently meets the needs of park users, how people use the park system, and where to focus future improvements. Those who would like to participate in this survey will need a mobile device and locate the “Have Your Say!” sign posted in the park with the QR code for the survey. Scan the QR code on a phone camera and it will redirect the user to the online survey, which will take about three minutes to complete. The survey can be taken any time while visiting a park in Lynnwood.

– Participate in an online discussion. Residents are invited to post a comment to the discussion thread under the “Tell Us What You Think” link on the PARC Plan Update webpage. Staff want to hear concerns, suggestions, and what park goers like.

The survey and online discussion will be open through Oct. 31. Results and comments will be shared with the city’s Parks and Recreation Board later this fall and will be used to update the city’s comprehensive plan next year.

In 2016, the Lynnwood City Council adopted a new 10-year comprehensive plan for the Lynnwood Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department called the 2025 Parks, Arts, Recreation and Conservation Comprehensive (PARC) Plan. The PARC Plan is a long-range planning document that works together with the City of Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan and the Capital Facilities Plan to provide goals and an action plan for providing park and recreation services through 2025.

The city is required to update the PARC Plan every six years to ensure that programs, services and recreation facilities are meeting the needs of community member. To prepare for the 2022 update, staff is continuing to research and evaluate how well city facilities and programs are equitable, distributed throughout the community, and meet the changing needs of the community.

For additional information on the PARC Plan, visit the city’s website.