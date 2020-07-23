Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Department seeks feedback on city parks

This summer, Lynnwood’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department is asking park users if park and recreation facilities meet their needs. City staff are gathering thoughts, feelings and concerns related to park level-of-service to city staff to help ensure the park system is safe, welcoming and equitable for all community members.

Feedback can be provided in two ways:

Visit a park and take a park user survey. This survey will help city staff to understand how well each neighborhood park is currently meeting the needs of park users, how people use the park system, and where to focus future improvements. To participate in the survey, use a mobile device and find the “Have Your Say!” sign posted in the park with the QR code for the survey. Scan the QR code on the phone’s camera and it will be redirected to the online survey which takes three minutes to complete. The survey can be taken any time at a park in Lynnwood this summer. Participate in an online discussion by posting a comment to the discussion thread under the “Tell Us What You Think” link on the PARC Plan Update webpage . Staff will use the responses to gather concerns, suggestions and what park goers like.

The survey and online discussion will be open all summer with results and comments to be shared with the Lynnwood’s Parks and Recreation Board this fall and used to update the parks department’s comprehensive plan next year.