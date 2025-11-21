Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation hosts fundraiser Nov. 21

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News Today!

The Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation will host a community meal fundraiser Friday, Nov. 21 at the Chick-fil-A Lynnwood Center, to raise money for community recreation, according to the foundation.

The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A Lynnwood Center, 19615 Hwy 99, Lynnwood. Proceeds support low-income youth and disabled and older adults, and foundation board members will be present to talk about the organization’s work. The foundation aims to raise $10,000 this holiday season.

This year, the City of Lynnwood has approved 120 scholarships and paid $9,069 toward registration fees for scholarship recipients, according to the foundation. You can learn more and apply for a scholarship online, or visit the Lynnwood Recreation Center to fill out an application in English, Spanish or Korean.

According to the foundation, attendees should inform the cashier they’re attending to support the foundation, so that a portion of their purchase will be donated to the foundation’s cause.

For more information, contact Joel Faber at 425-670-5508 or jfaber@lynnwoodwa.gov.