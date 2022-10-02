Lynnwood Parks and Recreation offering classes, events this fall

From ditching your diet to digital music, Lynnwood Parks and Recreation is offering a range of classes this fall, including the following:

Ditch Diet Culture: Reclaim Your Power over Food & Eating Series Thursdays, Oct. 6-27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Mindfulness Forest Walks – A Practice in Slowing down, Nourishing Calm, and Reconnection Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10-11:45 a.m.

Colored Pencil Thursdays, Oct. 20-Nov. 17, from 4-6 p.m.

West Coast Swing I Tuesdays, Oct. 25-Dec. 6, from 6-6:50 p.m.

Social Dance I Tuesdays, Oct. 25-Dec. 6, from 7-7:50 p.m.

West Coast Swing II Friday, Oct. 28-Dec. 9, from 6-6:50 p.m.

Social Dance II Fridays, Oct. 28-Dec. 9, from 7-7:50 p.m.

Digital Music Wednesdays, Oct. 26-Dec. 7, from 8-9 p.m.

For detailed descriptions and prices, click HERE.

Lynnwood Parks and Recreation also invites you to these events:

Free Workout Party Saturday, Oct.15, at 8:30 a.m.

Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo Saturday, Oct. 29 (30-minute time slot) 2-5 p.m. Registration is required, one car per registration.

Halloween Zumba Monday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. (membership, 10-visit pass, or drop-in required)

Questions? Email aearvin@lynnwoodwa.gov.