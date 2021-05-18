Lynnwood Parks and Recreation offering preschool, adult classes

Looking for some fun and engaging online preschool programs, as well as in-person adult classes? Lynnwood Parks and Recreation has you covered.

Tiny Timbre begins 5/20 at 10:15-10:45 am. A once weekly live Zoom class with Teacher Kat accompanied by asynchronous learning opportunities posted in the BAND app.

Pre Ballet begins 5/20 at 5-5:30 pm. Play Based Ballet Instruction to get your little dancer moving. Parent participation is highly recommended. A once weekly live Zoom class with Teacher Kat accompanied by asynchronous learning opportunities posted in the BAND app.

To register for preschool classes, click here.

Parks and Recreation is also offering in-person adult classes:

Hula for Everyone begins 5/25 at 6:30-7:30 pm. Class begins with basic steps and hand motions and continue on to learn beautiful hulas both old and new.

Partner Social Dance I begins 5/24 at 7-7:50 pm. – Learn basic patterns for waltz, foxtrot and rumba.

West Coast Swing I begins 5/24 at 8-8:50 pm. – This swing dance can be enjoyed to slow and moderate tempo music. Learn low-impact basic patterns conducive to all ages.

Line Dance II begins 5/24 at 5-5:50 pm. – Directional changes, syncopated rhythms and quick footwork will be covered.

Partner Social Swing and Nightclub 2-Step Dance I begins 5/28 at 6-6:50 pm. – Single-time East Coast swing and nightclub 2-step will be introduced to medium and fast (but not too fast) tempo.

Practice Dance Class I and II – begins 5/28 at Forgotten your new dance patterns? Need a reminder? This is a practice dance class. A type of dance will be announced and basic patterns reviewed within a few minutes. Then practice to lively music. Your dance instructor will give individual pointers and encouragement. (Single and Couples)

West Coast Swing II– begins 5/28 at 8-8:50 pm. Must have a good grasp of basic patterns. Lead/follow technique will be added to execute more difficult pattern variations, footwork and directional changes.

Register for adult classes here.