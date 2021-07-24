Lynnwood Parks and Recreation releases 2019-20 report

The City of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department has released its fiscal year 2019-20 biennium report.

The digital report summarizes the department’s work with a focus on the people behind the services. Among the topics are key accomplishments, the 2019-20 financial report and how parks staff responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Connecting our community members through opportunities to recreate, socialize, gather and play was complicated by obstacles and unforeseen circumstances of the pandemic; but, we adapted and pivoted to remain in compliance with the state and county health orders related to the coronavirus,” Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Sordel said in the report’s welcome message. “Despite these challenges, we continued to be a key service provider and weathered every storm with a renewed sense of genuine resilience and dedication to offer the best possible options in a time of uncertainty.”