Lynnwood Parks and Recreation sponsoring Juneteenth Celebration June 18

The City of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts is hosting a free Juneteenth Celebration that includes a drive-thru and Zoom presentation on Friday, June 18.

Celebrate and learn about this holiday that started in Texas and is now observed in many states. Lena Hopkins will discuss its importance and share her own family traditions in observing Juneteenth. The city will be passing out red velvet cake curbside, while supplies last, from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Then take it home to enjoy while watching a Zoom presentation from 1-2 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, call 425-670-5050.