Lynnwood Parks Department seeking community feedback on recreation needs

The Lynnwood Park, Recreation and Cultural Arts team is seeking community feedback on the city’s recreation facilities and programs with a new survey.

Parks and recreation staff want to ensure they’re meeting Lynnwood residents’ needs and reviewing what should be considered for the future. Results from the survey will help guide recreation services that reflect the desires of Lynnwood residents.

This survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and may be accessed here.

Those with questions about the survey may contact Sarah Olson at solson@lynnwoodwa.gov.

In 2016, the Lynnwood City Council adopted a new 10-year comprehensive plan for the Lynnwood Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department called the 2025 Parks, Arts, Recreation and Conservation Comprehensive (PARC) Plan. The PARC Plan is a long-range planning document that works together with the City of Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan and the Capital Facilities Plan to provide goals and an action plan for providing park and recreation services through 2025.

The city is required to update the Parks, Arts, Recreation and Conservation Plan every six years to ensure that programs, services and recreation facilities are meeting the needs of community members.