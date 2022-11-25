Lynnwood parks department seeking volunteers for ParksLove accessibility focus group

Lynnwood’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department is seeking community members with experience personally or through caregiving of someone with impaired, restricted or limited access to parks to participate in a two-hour virtual focus group.

This focus group will help park staff better understand what improvements are needed to create more inclusive and accessible parks. This information will be used in the formation of a 10-year Park & Trail Capital Plan as part of the ParksLove Project.

The ParksLove Accessibility Focus Group will be hosted online via Zoom from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

The department is looking for 10 individuals to form a focus group that broadly represents community members who may have movement, visual, hearing, cognitive, social, mental or developmental disabilities.

The focus group meeting will not be recorded. Comments will be summarized in a report without personal attribution. Focus group members will be provided a $50 gift certificate for participation.

If you are interested in participating, complete the online interest form here.

If you are interested in sharing your thoughts on park accessibility and inclusion but are not able to participate in the focus group, the department is also accepting online community input.