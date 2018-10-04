Lynnwood pays $1.75 million to family of man shot by police officer

The City of Lynnwood has paid $1.75 million to settle a lawsuit in which a dozen witnesses questioned the actions of a Lynnwood police officer who fatally shot a Mountlake Terrace man on Highway 99 last year, an attorney for the man’s family said Wednesday.

According to a report from our online news partner The Seattle Times, the federal lawsuit was brought in May on behalf of the parents of 36-year-old Jeremy Dowell, a man with mental-health issues who was shot multiple times. The lawsuit accused Officer Zachary Yates of “outrageous and reprehensible use of deadly force” during a mid-morning confrontation on Jan. 30, 2017.

Seattle attorney Ed Budge, who filed the suit along with his partner, Erik Heipt, called the payment one of the largest in Washington state involving excessive-force allegations against police, particularly in a case resolved without going to trial.

