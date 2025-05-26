Lynnwood pays tribute to fallen during Memorial Day ceremony

The City of Lynnwood hosted its annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 26 to honor the lives of those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The event, at Veterans Park in Lynnwood, included music, a wreath laying and a rifle salute. It was sponsored by Lynnwood American Legion Post 37 and Lynnwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1040.

— Photos by Julia Wiese