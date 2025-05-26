Lynnwood pays tribute to fallen during Memorial Day ceremony

Posted: May 26, 2025 5
Prior to the ceremony, attendees view the Gold Star Families Memorial monument at Veterans Park.
Ron Peterson, former aviator/commander on the USS Enterprise, Constellation and Abe Lincoln, chats with Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell. Peterson served 20 years and 11 months.
John Beam, past VFW 140 Post commander and emcee, waits for the ceremony to begin.
The Legion of Honor begins the entrance procession, carrying the colors of the military branches.
A large crowd, standing for the invocation, enjoys the sunny weather.
This scout has a tough job holding down the canopy while holding up the U.S. flag.
Speaker Phillip Villa served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970-1974. He eventually ended up at Boeing, calling Lynnwood his home for the past 23 years.
VFW Post 1040 Honor Guard members provide a rifle salute.
VFW Post 1040 bugler Glenn Ledbetter plays an Echo Taps with Jasper Stutes, a Lynnwood High School senior.
A man salutes as trumpeter Jasper Stutes plays Echo Taps in the background.
Scouts from Troop 49 stand ready with flags.
A Navy veteran stands proudly as “Anchors Away” is played and the Naval flag passes by.

The City of Lynnwood hosted its annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 26 to honor the lives of those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The event, at Veterans Park in Lynnwood, included music, a wreath laying and a rifle salute. It was sponsored by Lynnwood American Legion Post 37 and Lynnwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1040.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME