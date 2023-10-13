Lynnwood PD detectives investigating Friday house fire as arson

Lynnwood Police Department detectives have determined that arson was the cause of an early Friday morning house fire in the 3600 block of 191st Place in Lynnwood.

According to police spokesperson Maren McKay, detectives responded to the fire at around 5 a.m. “The home was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured in the fire,” she said. “Upon investigation, detectives determined the cause of the fire was arson.”

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Det. Troy Hammersmith at 425-670-5662.