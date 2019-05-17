Lynnwood Place Phase 2 approval to bring Home Depot to Lynnwood

1 of 3

The Lynnwood City Council earlier this week approved the development of Lynnwood Place Phase 2, which will bring a Home Depot and more housing across from Alderwood Mall.

At its May 13 business meeting, the council voted to adopt a proposed ordinance approving the development agreement for Lynnwood Place Phase 2 on the former site of Lynnwood High School. The ordinance was adopted following a public hearing on the project.

The ordinance was passed by a 6-1 margin, with Councilmember Shannon Sessions voting against. Though she praised the design of the apartments, Sessions said the plans for the property lacked creativity. She said she had hoped the area would attract foot traffic from Alderwood Mall that would be connected via walkways.

“This is disappointing,” she said. “This property could be so robust and vibrant.”

Lynnwood Place Phase 2 will include construction of four, five-story multi-family residential buildings with 500 market-value residential units over a single podium of parking and ground-floor retail and surface parking. Also, rooftop parking on top of the future Home Depot will be the first of its kind for the home-improvement store.

The Edmonds School District owns the property and will be leasing it to Wakefield Properties, LLC to develop. Per the agreement with the Edmonds School District, Wakefield will pay $1.3 million annually for the space, which will go into the district’s capital projects fund.

Steve Malsam, a developer with Wakefield, said while they hope to develop an inviting gathering space, the space requires a lot of parking for future business and residents. Home Depot requires 441 parking spaces — including rooftop parking — and 876 parking spaces for the mixed-use space.

“We want to have a place for people to go,” he said.

The area will include ground-level stores and restaurants, and a space is being left across from the Home Depot parking lot for possible future development of one or two more restaurants.

Council President Ben Goodwin said the project will accommodate projected growth due to Sound Transit’s light rail project.

“We’re going to need more livable area and I think this is going to contribute to that very well,” he said.

It’s also projected that Home Depot will bring 150-200 jobs that offer employees career advancement opportunities.

In other business, the council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance amending the design guidelines and development code for the planned Lynnwood City Center district. The area has been zoned for apartment complexes and office towers. The district will be anchored by an expanded Lynnwood Transit Center and the new light rail station. The amendments to the design guidelines and development code would accommodate future development, said city Senior Planner Ashley Winchell.

After developing two buildings in the City Center district — Destinations Lynnwood 61+ Apartment Homes (formerly SHAG Lynnwood City Center Senior Living) and City Center Apartments — Winchell said the city wanted to improve on its past work.

“We reviewed these buildings and tried to find where we hit the mark and missed the mark,” she said. “And if we could change some of our regulations so we didn’t miss the mark moving forward.”

Part of the City Center vision is to make the area more pedestrian-friendly. In addition to surface parking, proposed one-way drive aisles would be developed to accommodate drop-off and pick-up sites. Temporary, 30-minute parking would be available.

The council also issued the following proclamations for the month of May:

Proclaiming May Bike Everything Month

Proclaiming May Historic Preservation Month

Proclaiming May Arts Education Month

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton