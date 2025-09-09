Lynnwood Planning Commission hearing on ‘The District’ contract Sept. 11

Lynnwood’s Public Facilities District (PFD) is asking the City of Lynnwood to enter an agreement regarding a major redevelopment of the 13 acres surrounding the Lynnwood Event Center, known as The District. A public hearing is scheduled for the Sept. 11 Lynnwood Planning Commission meeting, allowing residents to weigh in on the matter before the City Council reviews the agreement later this month.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

If the council approves, the city would be responsible for the construction of an extension of 194th Street and construction of a new 38th Avenue. The roads will provide access to The District, connecting it to the future City Center and major roads nearby.

The agreement won’t cost the city any money, because it will be covered under a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program approved by the council. Over time, the funding model is set to accumulate approximately $24 million, repaying construction bonds for a range of future public infrastructure projects. The proposed contract allocates $10 million of the TIF funds for construction of 194th Street and 38th Avenue.

The District is among several development projects planned to reimagine the heart of Lynnwood by creating a walkable, mixed use, transit-oriented downtown core.

