Lynnwood Planning Commission seeking new member

The City of Lynnwood has an opening on the its planning commission, an advisory body appointed by the Lynnwood City Council. The commission is responsible for making decisions on issues relating to development and land use within the City of Lynnwood.

Those interested in serving will need to complete an application form and attend an upcoming commission meeting. Commissioners serve four-year terms, must live within Lynnwood’s city limits, and be a registered voter. For more information on the application process or to fill out an application form, visit the city’s Boards & Commissions webpage.

Use the interactive map to find out if you live within the city limits or in Lynnwood’s unincorporated area: Do I Live In Lynnwood?

Questions? Contact Planning Manager and Planning Commission Staff Liaison Ashley Winchell at awinchell@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5411.