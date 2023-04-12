Lynnwood Planning Commission seeks new members

Citizens are invited to become part of Lynnwood’s future by joining the Lynnwood Planning Commission. The commission is an advisory body appointed by the Lynnwood City Council to advise on various issues.

This will include the completion of the Imagine Lynnwood 2044 Comprehensive Plan, the City Center + Alderwood Plan, as well as the implementation of the Housing Action Plan. The commission will also provide support on other land use and development matters.

The commission consists of seven members appointed to serve four-year terms and meets twice monthly on the second and fourth Thursdays. Members must live within Lynnwood city limits and be a registered voter.

There are currently two vacancies on the board:

Position 1 – Term expires Dec. 31, 2024

Position 4 – Term expires Dec. 31, 2026

The application deadline is Monday, May 1. You can learn more about the planning commission here.