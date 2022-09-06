Lynnwood Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari also seeking appointment to county council seat

City of Lynnwood Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari has joined the list of those seeking appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant with the resignation of Councilmember Stephanie Wright.

Lashgari said she will bring to the job “skills and knowledge developed through long-time civic engagement and public service with the City of Lynnwood and Snohomish County. While serving as chair and vice chair on Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, I implemented successful initiatives, such as the development of the Race and Social Justice Coordinator position, to build relationships between and among our city staff and our diverse community members,” she said. “I also spearheaded the ‘All Are Welcome’ campaign to advance the process of creating a more inclusive culture in Lynnwood.”

Lashgari currently sits on the Board of Snohomish County Public Facilities District, which includes the Lynnwood Convention Center, the Edmonds Center for the Arts and the Angel of the Winds Arena. She is employed as a health care manager with Sea Mar Community Health Center in Lynnwood.

“I am on the frontline providing care to our residents and know first-hand of the inequities affecting members of our community,” she said. “As a woman, an immigrant, and member of the LGBTQ+ community, I know how important it is to have diverse representation in office.

“We need people on the Snohomish County Council who can bring to light the unique issues faced by minorities and contribute to solutions that meet the needs of our community,” Lashgari continued. “I strive to build relationships based on trust, respect, equity and inclusion for all residents of Snohomish County.”

Six candidates have already tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the District 3 seat. They include 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson, Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase, Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby. former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris Eck and attorney Colin McMahon.

The county council’s 3rd District represents the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood, the Town of Woodway, and some unincorporated areas.

Under the county charter and the state Constitution, since Wright was a Democrat, Snohomish County Democrats will pick three nominees via a vote of its precinct committee officers. Those names will then be submitted to the county council for their consideration.