Lynnwood police accepting Halloween costume donations for 2025 Costumes with a Cop event

Now that Halloween 2024 is over, those looking for a place to donate costumes are invited to drop them off at the Lynnwood Police Station lobby for the 2025 Costumes with a Cop event.

More than 200 families showed up for the 2024 Costumes with a Cop event in October, organized by the Lynnwood Police Department and the Family Peace Association USA. A total of 222 free Halloween costumes were distributed during the event.

A bin for costume donations is located in the LPD main lobby until Nov. 22. The Lynnwood Police Department is located at 19321 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.