Lynnwood Police again offering vacation house checks this summer

The Lynnwood Police Department is offering free house vacation house checks again this summer.

If you sign up for house checks, volunteers will stop by while you are away to make sure it remains secure.

The Volunteers in Public Safety (VIPS) check on all houses in the city limits of Lynnwood registered for vacation house checks. The VIPS are trained on the police radio to call an officer if they hear or see anything suspicious.

Two ways to sign up:

1. Come to the clerks’ office at the station on the corner of 44th Avenue West and 194th Street Southwest (Veterans Way). The department is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. When you’re there you’ll fill out some brief information for your house check and we will take care of the rest.

2. Download and complete the application located on the Lynnwood Police Department’s website, then return it by email to [email protected], drop it off at the clerks’ office or return by mail to the Police Department.

For questions on Free Vacation House Check or how to learn more about volunteering with the Lynnwood Police Department call the Lynnwood Police Crime Prevention Section at 425-670-5635.